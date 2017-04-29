ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Fruit Loops

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Citrus
Peppery

CalmingEnergizing

Fruit Loops
  • Herbal
  • Citrus
  • Peppery

Fruit Loops is an indica-dominant hybrid that smells as good as it sounds, Tucan sold separately. This luscious strain reeks of its recessive Grapefruit and Blueberry genetics and takes White Widow’s moderate body effects further with every puff. This high potency hybrid lingers and is slightly stimulating, but overall, mellow. Fruit Loops is a must-have for those seeking heady conversations and shrugging off daily stressors.

Effects

318 reported effects from 62 people
Relaxed 72%
Happy 58%
Uplifted 46%
Euphoric 40%
Hungry 32%

Reviews

97

Avatar for catwhisperer420
Member since 2016
being someone who suffers from chronic pain and PTSD I have found eating some of a froot loops bar, I do get some decent pain control as well as being able to get some sleep. I'm just now starting w/ edibles & I have to say I am more than pleasantly surprised. I did find myself quite chatty with my...
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricRelaxedSleepyTalkative
Avatar for krytempic
Member since 2016
FRUIT LOOPS!!!! Okay, let me just begin by saying that fruit loops are one of the nicest looking strains out there - Blue, Purple, Red, Silver trichomes coating the entire nug. In terms of it's 'medicinal' value, very very uplifting strain for being an indica, good day time relaxation that's not go...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for HalieNeal420
Member since 2016
This is one of the best smelling and tasting strains I've ever tried 😍 no complaints with this beauty. a very good strong high that will leave you satisfied! Glad I got to try this while it was available very recommended!
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for LeroyBrown420
Member since 2015
Wow, I can totally dig these Fruity loops. Mild Indica even when rolled into a 1 gram hash-stick. Amazing aromatics, not very sedating, has a great Sativa mind twist that promotes happiness. Plus a cool name that matches her lovely smell.
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for eweinberg
Member since 2016
The stuff I had from Nectar was unlike any other bud I've seen... I kid you not from an 1/8th I gathered nearly a full gram of kief! This stuff is like white powder. Hands down my favorite strain this far.
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Lineage

First strain parent
Grapefruit
parent
Second strain parent
Blueberry
parent
Strain
Fruit Loops

