- Herbal
- Citrus
- Peppery
Fruit Loops is an indica-dominant hybrid that smells as good as it sounds, Tucan sold separately. This luscious strain reeks of its recessive Grapefruit and Blueberry genetics and takes White Widow’s moderate body effects further with every puff. This high potency hybrid lingers and is slightly stimulating, but overall, mellow. Fruit Loops is a must-have for those seeking heady conversations and shrugging off daily stressors.
Effects
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings