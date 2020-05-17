Been smokin this strain for over a day now and I’m really liking it. It’s got me really relaxed and at ease. Body high is nice and tingly. Quite giggly at times. This strain gets me aroused and ready to get my dog on. I can also just go on through the day and still be coherent at work while high on this. It’s a very soothing functional ride. Sometimes it can ease my thoughts and sometimes it makes me go more inward and introspective. Which I don’t necessarily like because I already analyze too much. But I find that a lot of strains do that to me now. Things have changed with my cannabinoid receptors over time. Overall, this strain is definitely a must have if you ever see it around get it.