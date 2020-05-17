Granimals reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Granimals.
Granimals strain effects
Granimals strain helps with
- 31% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 19% of people say it helps with Pain
- 15% of people say it helps with Depression
M........z
May 17, 2020
This Sh*t will have you stuck!
e........i
May 27, 2020
Man do I love this strain, been smoking for about 6 years so my tolerance is at an ultimate high. This Syrian however knocks me the f**k out! If I want it to! That’s the best thing you can achieve a full body high all while remaining uplifted,active and not sleepy buuuut if you smoke it at night while relaxing you’ll pass out 😂
h........1
July 8, 2020
Relaxed
Headache
had a massive headache and this strain melted all the tension I felt in the front of my head. totally relaxing. you can definitely still function. I actually got through an entire movie without fall asleep. good stuff.
N........y
June 30, 2020
Love this strain to unwind with. Great for pain and insomnia. Picked this up a few times from Dragonfly Wellness in Salt Lake City, it’s one of their in-house grown strains and it’s always one of my go-to meds. Has a nice grape tart nose that finishes with a little spiced dough or coffee scent. The taste is sweet and a bit fruity with a nice smooth creamy mouth. Take in moderation the first time or two as this bad lady is definitely a heavy indica.
L........d
August 20, 2021
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
It creeps up with strong euphoria and nerve and muscular pain relief and deep relaxation. Eliminated anxiety and muscular tear pain. I am able to do light rehabilitating excercises now. The taste was smooth with no coughing.
H........e
March 3, 2021
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Been smokin this strain for over a day now and I’m really liking it. It’s got me really relaxed and at ease. Body high is nice and tingly. Quite giggly at times. This strain gets me aroused and ready to get my dog on. I can also just go on through the day and still be coherent at work while high on this. It’s a very soothing functional ride. Sometimes it can ease my thoughts and sometimes it makes me go more inward and introspective. Which I don’t necessarily like because I already analyze too much. But I find that a lot of strains do that to me now. Things have changed with my cannabinoid receptors over time. Overall, this strain is definitely a must have if you ever see it around get it.
f........h
September 17, 2020
I have had Fibromyalgia since the age of 13 and after having a hit of this strain from Dragonfly Wellness I experienced for the first time in 17 years what it’s like to not have constant widespread pain. This is my go-to pain reliever. It is also relaxing, uplifting, and can spark creative flows. Great for meditation. I am also able to make it through a fully undisturbed nights sleep much more often than I have been able to since around 2007.
m........h
July 28, 2022
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Giggly
fucking amazing had me feeling tingly and i know i’m finna get some good sleep (also i took a edible before this and 🥹 y’all pray fa me if you see this