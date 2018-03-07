First off, this strain is amazing - that's all you need to know to go pick some up for yourself. I am 90% of the time a Sativa only guy. This Indica is the only Indica I would choose over any of my Sativas. Simply put - it's Indica perfection. At 24% THC this one kicks hard. It isn't a couch locker - but you still might want to sit down. You'll retain all motor skills; you'll just be floating in a warm, creative and happy cloud that is Garlic Bud. As expected, dry mouth and eyes are at full speed. Dizziness if taken in large amounts. The pro's definitely outweigh the cons by a huge margin. Pain? Anxiety? Writers block? Garlic Bud tucks them into bed for a nice and well deserved break. 10/10 Used in flower form in a vaporizer (Boundless CF).