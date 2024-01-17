Gas Stank is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between All Gas OG and TKM10. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Gas Stank is an incredibly potent and loud strain that will reach out and smack the smoker when the jar is first opened. The pungent aromas of diesel gas mixed with earth and lemony pine are unmistakable. The high comes on quickly with a mellow warmth that quickly spreads through the body leaving one’s mind totally carefree and at ease. Gas Stank is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Gas Stank effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Gas Stank when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and insomnia. Bred by Mohave Cannabis Co., Gas Stank features flavors like vanilla, berry, and yogurt. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which is known for its anti-inflammatory and sedative properties. The average price of Gas Stank typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Gas Stank is a rare and exotic strain that delivers a potent and delicious experience. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gas Stank, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.