Ghost Rider OG combines genetics from two legendary strains to produce an indica-dominant powerhouse. Parent strains include Karma’s Biker Kush and The White from Krome genetics. The White is known for its unbelievable density of beautiful bright white trichomes while Biker Kush is cherished for its classic Kush flavor. The result is a bud with flavors of Pine-Sol, citrus Kush, and earthy hash. The high is potent and sedative, making it a good choice for relaxing and winding down. 

Avatar for four2oh24-7
Member since 2018
I have to say that this is my all time favorite strain. I found it when I was smoke shop hopping in Colorado on vacation. It's very Euphoric. I loved it for it's medicinal purposes. Whenever I felt bad from my multiple sclerosis I would smoke some and. Actually feel normal like nothing was wrong. I ...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for Nittanykid
Member since 2019
Got this in PA from Grassroots. My god, what a strain! So relaxed and happy at the same time. I was chatting away with an old friend, and time just flew! Almost like we were time traveling. Definitely a strong, yet very mellow strain. One of my new favs. Grassroots is an amazing company (no, I don’t...
GigglyHappyHungryRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for Hermaphrodizer
Member since 2018
i had been smoking some snigglefritz and Sativa for a week. I need my indica and I need it strong. I ran into some money today. I bought Ghost Rider with what I had and I can’t believe how beautiful this one is. Right off the bat, the euphoria washed over my body. Nothing like harder psychedelics bu...
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Mickdawg
Member since 2018
For sure one of my top 5 strains I like..I'm a sativa preferred person but this indica made my top list..enuff said,maaan!
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for NickyFG
Member since 2016
I am going to say this is the heavy hitter. I don't usually care for strong Indica but this strain is enjoyable for me. If you primarily love Indica strains you must find it and try it. I don't think the piney smell is as pleasant as other piney smelling types. It's strong. It's body high. Good for ...
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Lineage

Biker Kush
The White
Ghost Rider OG