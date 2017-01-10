ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Godberry
  • Leafly flower of Godberry

Indica

Godberry

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 94 reviews

Godberry

Godberry is a potent indica-dominant hybrid strain that provides strong pain relief effects. Most likely a cross between God and Blueberry, this fruity strain is a favorite among growers because it easily produces high yields both indoors and out. Completely body-numbing, this strain won’t lead to any active pursuits and is good for those TV marathon days.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

441 reported effects from 63 people
Relaxed 73%
Happy 55%
Euphoric 53%
Sleepy 50%
Uplifted 33%

Reviews

94

Show all

Avatar for RoBSkEE
Member since 2014
I'm A Heavy Indica Smoker, This Strain Looked, Smelled, Smoked & Tasted Like Straight Sweet Blueberries!!! The High Was Great!! Relaxed, Had The Munchies, Ate & Watched The Game. Definitely A Must Have!!! Awesome Strain!!!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Dstern1
Member since 2016
Wow. This is strong medicine. Almost a narcotic like pain-killing effect, but without the nasty side effects of taking pills. Great flavor, and scent. Burns evenly and smooth. Don't make plans for after you smoke this strain, unless your plans are to take a nap.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Cannibis707
Member since 2013
I'm not gonna lie I bought this just because it had a cool name but as soon as I hit the blunt I started coughing. It took around 5 minutes to hit but when it did OMG I was Stoned. my whole body was numb, I lost my vision for a minute, and I really felt like a zombie. If you're trying to have a good...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for Deitab
Member since 2013
Once again Godberry doesn't disappoint. Has to be my all time favorite for relaxing, and releasing all the day's stress. Not a strain I would use unless I were at home and able to relax.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for pfeliks
Member since 2015
I have Gastroparesis( a paralyzed stomach). I have nausea 24/7. This is my favorite strain for nause.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

Strain parent
Blueberry
parent
Strain
Godberry

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of GodberryUser uploaded image of GodberryUser uploaded image of GodberryUser uploaded image of GodberryUser uploaded image of GodberryUser uploaded image of GodberryUser uploaded image of Godberry
more
photos