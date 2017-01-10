Godberry is a potent indica-dominant hybrid strain that provides strong pain relief effects. Most likely a cross between God and Blueberry, this fruity strain is a favorite among growers because it easily produces high yields both indoors and out. Completely body-numbing, this strain won’t lead to any active pursuits and is good for those TV marathon days.
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
