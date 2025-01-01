Gold Runtz Cake is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between 24K and Runtz Cake. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica, offering a balanced combination of effects that appeal to a wide spectrum of cannabis enthusiasts. Gold Runtz Cake typically boasts a moderate to high THC content, with levels averaging around 22%. This makes it a suitable choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers seeking a well-rounded and enjoyable experience. Leafly customers report that Gold Runtz Cake's effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and uplifted. This strain is known for its mood-enhancing properties, providing a sense of calm and happiness. Medical marijuana patients often choose Gold Runtz Cake when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and pain. Its balanced sativa and indica genetics offer therapeutic relief without excessive sedation, making it versatile for addressing various conditions. Bred by Purple Caper, Gold Runtz Cake features flavors like sweet, fruity, and a hint of grape, characteristic of its Grape Runtz lineage. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, contributing to its fruity and earthy aroma. The average price of Gold Runtz Cake typically ranges from $12 to $18 per gram, making it an accessible option for those seeking a flavorful and enjoyable cannabis experience. Gold Runtz Cake is a well-balanced hybrid strain known for its delightful flavor profile and versatile effects. If you've had the opportunity to try Gold Runtz Cake, we invite you to share your experience by leaving a strain review.