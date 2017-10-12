ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for gabo18
Member since 2014
A really good and spicy sativa that get's you an euphoric feel and not by any means couch locked 100% sativa. I got the ones from DNA. FEELING DAMN GOOD
EuphoricHappyTingly
Avatar for Absolem1865
Member since 2019
This is the Ohio Version by Firelands Scientific. It is the first Tier 2 I have tried in Ohio. I now understand the slang street description of "loud." That is how I would describe this in one word. It was entirely too strong. Not only does it not creep, it doesn't even jog. It is a sprint int...
ArousedEnergeticTalkative
Avatar for cliffparks
Member since 2016
Listen listen listen I suffer from, I’d say bad anxiety! on a level of Anxiety -&gt; bad anxiety -&gt; severe anxiety... I hope that makes sense haha Well yeah, that’s gone now. Took a dab of this lovely strain (crumble by 2020) Within a minute I was on the couch having a conversation with my dad a...
EnergeticFocusedHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for eso142
Member since 2018
I bought 5g of this for a good deal, but I could NOT stand the way it made me feel. I’ve never really understood people suffering paranoia from smoking but this strain left me a mess. I do see that other people love it, but I wanted to write a review from another perspective. I guess it could cause ...
Avatar for aqfchair
Member since 2017
Golden Tiger is an absolutely and absurdly excellent cultivar that I never expected to see available...and yet here it is, in Maryland; a gorgeous cut of this excellent sativa for chronic pain, anxiety, and general relaxation without too much sedation. Has an interesting flavor; a spicy, fruity flav...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for BlueBerry_Banana
Member since 2017
This is a awesome sativa strain maybe even one of my favorite sativa strains after a couple other ones lol but it’s good!
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricHappyTalkative
Avatar for T.H.Cay
Member since 2018
One of the best strains I’ve ever tried. Makes you feel exceptionally happy, creative and is perfect head high. Over all I highly recommend if you can get your hands on some.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricTalkativeUplifted