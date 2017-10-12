Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
This is the Ohio Version by Firelands Scientific. It is the first Tier 2 I have tried in Ohio. I now understand the slang street description of "loud."
That is how I would describe this in one word.
It was entirely too strong. Not only does it not creep, it doesn't even jog. It is a sprint int...
Listen listen listen
I suffer from, I’d say bad anxiety! on a level of
Anxiety -> bad anxiety -> severe anxiety...
I hope that makes sense haha
Well yeah, that’s gone now.
Took a dab of this lovely strain (crumble by 2020)
Within a minute I was on the couch having a conversation with my dad a...
I bought 5g of this for a good deal, but I could NOT stand the way it made me feel. I’ve never really understood people suffering paranoia from smoking but this strain left me a mess. I do see that other people love it, but I wanted to write a review from another perspective. I guess it could cause ...
Golden Tiger is an absolutely and absurdly excellent cultivar that I never expected to see available...and yet here it is, in Maryland; a gorgeous cut of this excellent sativa for chronic pain, anxiety, and general relaxation without too much sedation. Has an interesting flavor; a spicy, fruity flav...