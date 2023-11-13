Frosty Kong is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Cereal Milk and Gorilla Cookies. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Frosty Kong has a creamy and smooth smoke that smells and tastes like sweet, fruity, and piney candy. Frosty Kong is 23.80% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Frosty Kong effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Frosty Kong when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, depression, chronic pain, insomnia, and appetite loss. Bred by Cream of the Crop Gardens, Frosty Kong features flavors like apricot, citrus, and earthy. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which may help reduce inflammation and pain. The average price of Frosty Kong typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Frosty Kong is a strain that can satisfy your sweet tooth and your need for relaxation. It has a balanced and uplifting effect that can help you unwind and enjoy the moment. Frosty Kong is a great strain for socializing, watching a movie, or indulging in some snacks. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Frosty Kong, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.