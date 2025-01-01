Gorilla Fingers is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gorilla OG and Gorilla Grips. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Gorilla Fingers is a rare and potent strain that combines the best of both parents, resulting in a sticky, resinous, and flavorful bud. Gorilla Fingers is 20-25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Gorilla Fingers effects include feeling sleepy, relaxed, and uplifted. Medical marijuana patients often choose Gorilla Fingers when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, stress, and depression. Bred by unknown breeders, Gorilla Fingers features flavors like blueberry, grape, and skunk. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which contributes to the sedative and anti-inflammatory properties of the strain. The average price of Gorilla Fingers typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Gorilla Fingers is a hard-hitting strain that can deliver a couch-locking high that lasts for hours. Gorilla Fingers is best enjoyed in the evening or at night, as it can induce heavy eyelids and appetite. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gorilla Fingers, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.