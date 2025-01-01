Grand Caper is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Grand Daddy X and Purple Caper. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Known for its remarkable balance of effects, Grand Caper is a crowd-pleaser among cannabis enthusiasts. Grand Caper boasts a moderate THC content, typically around 18-20%, making this strain suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Its effects are multifaceted, offering users a sense of relaxation, euphoria, and a mild cerebral uplift. It's an excellent choice for unwinding after a long day or enjoying a creative session with friends. Leafly customers report that Grand Caper effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and uplifted. This strain is also noted for its potential to alleviate symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression, making it a popular choice among medical marijuana patients seeking relief from these conditions. Bred by Purple Caper, Grand Caper features flavors like sweet grape, earthy pine, and a hint of citrus. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene, which contributes to its relaxing properties and earthy aroma. The average price of Grand Caper typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram. This strain is readily available in many dispensaries, making it accessible to a wide range of cannabis enthusiasts. If you've had the pleasure of experiencing Grand Caper, don't hesitate to share your thoughts and insights by leaving a strain review.







