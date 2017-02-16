ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
rlbbq10
Member since 2014
This strain is exactly what the Dr ordered! Exceptional before-bed high, whether you’re after sleep or sex!
feelings
Ymustafa
Member since 2019
Great for getting some deep sleep and good joint pain relief. I wouldn’t smoke this if you need to accomplish anything daytime.
feelings
Aaayooo
Member since 2019
This strain has an amazing aroma and an amazing taste that will steal your heart once the package opens and the nugs start smokin. Great body high with a slight head high that's great for relaxing and watching tv with your significant other. Even a great strain to ask if he or she would like to try ...
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
jrmorrall
Member since 2016
Usually it takes me five ten minutes for me to feel anything. At least for the strong effects. This feels like a sensory dep float. Im aware of what's going on around me and I smell/taste the grape on exhale. Suffering from body pain, I feel this not just ease off but turn off. I am relaxed with thi...
feelings
CreativeHappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
sayword3
Member since 2017
Hindu Kush x GDP complement each other so well. I really like indica and GDP. Hindu Kush is ok. It's bland on taste but strong in effects. That's where the GDP comes in to add the taste of grapes and blackberries. The two together make an amplified GDP. Strong relaxation in the body, where my joints...
feelings
czakzuk
Member since 2016
Exelent flavour, deeply relaxing, strong.
feelings
StickyDank420
Member since 2016
Pretty strong relaxing high, cotton mouth, and dry eyes.. Taste: grapes/berries Smell: berries/overpowering dank smell Looks: purple spotted nugs /spear-like nugs/ dense Price: $45/8th
feelings
GigglyHappySleepy
bitstream
Member since 2017
I came in looking for some LA Confidential and the bud tender steered me toward this. A lot of reviews say that this tastes like licorice. Now, I *hate* licorice, but decided to try this anyway. I'd say it's more like Jagermeister than straight up licorice. Mine also has some earthy notes. It also ...
feelings
ArousedHungryRelaxedSleepy