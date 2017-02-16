Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
This strain has an amazing aroma and an amazing taste that will steal your heart once the package opens and the nugs start smokin. Great body high with a slight head high that's great for relaxing and watching tv with your significant other. Even a great strain to ask if he or she would like to try ...
Usually it takes me five ten minutes for me to feel anything. At least for the strong effects. This feels like a sensory dep float. Im aware of what's going on around me and I smell/taste the grape on exhale. Suffering from body pain, I feel this not just ease off but turn off. I am relaxed with thi...
Hindu Kush x GDP complement each other so well. I really like indica and GDP. Hindu Kush is ok. It's bland on taste but strong in effects. That's where the GDP comes in to add the taste of grapes and blackberries. The two together make an amplified GDP. Strong relaxation in the body, where my joints...
I came in looking for some LA Confidential and the bud tender steered me toward this. A lot of reviews say that this tastes like licorice. Now, I *hate* licorice, but decided to try this anyway. I'd say it's more like Jagermeister than straight up licorice. Mine also has some earthy notes. It also ...