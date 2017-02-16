ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Grand Hindu is the potent cross of Granddaddy Purple and Hindu Kush. Both sides of this mix are apparent in the sweet grape aroma of this strain that is served up with a healthy dose of earthy kush spice. Flowers will also have the purple coloration that is indicative of its GDP genetics. Lazy and relaxing, this strain is a good choice for pain when zoning out is an option.

Avatar for hoobear
Member since 2014
I love to watch Ancient Aliens when I'm high, but never before have I enjoyed it on this level. I keep having to pause it, so that I can really think about what they said. The next thing I know I'm staring blankly at the screen. This Indica has one hell of mind component. Am I high? Ancient Astronau...
feelings
RelaxedTingly
Avatar for Blackhawks15
Member since 2015
I was talked into this strain by the knowledgeable staff at my dispensary, I usually don't buy indicas, but I was sold on the 29.5% thc level. I could smell grape soda from across the room as my purchase was weighed. The buds smell like the grapest Kool-Aid ever. I enjoyed this with my pipe, and ...
feelings
ArousedEuphoricGigglyRelaxed
Avatar for StickyDank420
Member since 2016
Pretty strong relaxing high, cotton mouth, and dry eyes.. Taste: grapes/berries Smell: berries/overpowering dank smell Looks: purple spotted nugs /spear-like nugs/ dense Price: $45/8th
feelings
GigglyHappySleepy
Avatar for jrmorrall
Member since 2016
Usually it takes me five ten minutes for me to feel anything. At least for the strong effects. This feels like a sensory dep float. Im aware of what's going on around me and I smell/taste the grape on exhale. Suffering from body pain, I feel this not just ease off but turn off. I am relaxed with thi...
feelings
CreativeHappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for surprisebutts3xx
Member since 2012
Strong but relaxing
feelings
EuphoricRelaxed
Lineage

Hindu Kush
Granddaddy Purple
Grand Hindu

