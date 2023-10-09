Granita is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gelato 33 and Jet A, both of which are Gelato line hybrids. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Granita is a strain that was created by Alchimia, a Spanish company that produces high-quality cannabis seeds using organic and clean green-certified farming techniques. Granita is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Granita effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Granita when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and depression. Bred by Alchimia, Granita features flavors like spicy, fruity, and herbal1. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which is known for its anti-inflammatory and sedative properties. The average price of Granita typically ranges from €14 to €110 per seed, depending on the quantity. Granita is a rare and exotic strain that delivers a potent and delicious experience. This strain is perfect for those who are looking for a balanced high that will leave them feeling relaxed and happy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Granita, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.