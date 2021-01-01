Loading…

Grape Gorilla Glue

THC 21%CBD
Dominant Terpene: Caryophyllene
Sleepy
Relaxed
Happy
CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 7 reviews

Grape Gorilla Glue is a marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Grape Gorilla Glue. If you’ve smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

Grape Gorilla Glue effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

5 people reported 4 effects
Sleepy
20% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
20% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
20% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
20% of people report feeling euphoric

Strain spotlight