Indica

Grape Krush

Formerly Grape Crush

Grape Krush

Grape Krush (or Grape Crush) is an indica-heavy hybrid strain with just enough sativa to keep the high energizing and smooth. This plant was bred by DJ Short to be an outdoor grower, but with the right TLC, Grape Krush delivers indoors as well. The strain comes from Blueberry parents and inherited their purple to blue coloring and their namesake berry flavor. Grape Krush plants flower in 8-9 weeks, and the buds are intended to produce a slow-moving high that relaxes the body and inspires the mind.

616 reported effects from 83 people
Relaxed 56%
Happy 45%
Euphoric 44%
Uplifted 39%
Sleepy 36%
Dry mouth 32%
Dry eyes 24%
Dizzy 8%
Headache 2%
Paranoid 2%

Avatar for Anonymous
Member since 2010
Lots of nice purple, real crystally, great bag appeal. Pretty fluffy buds, easy to pull apart. Starts out somewhat light and as time progresses, it comes on stronger. After the peak, you may wanna take a nap.
EuphoricSleepy
Avatar for vitaman
Member since 2013
Almost 5 stars! Heavy and cerebral at the same time. Brilliant pain relief, and music's every nuance was delectable and thrilling. Supper was amazing. This stuff is pungent, so beware. Ona, air filter, and incense could not tame it's skunky wonderfulness, and the vapor still reeked all the way do...
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Fareed27
Member since 2017
Amazing strain. Great for pain with a very euphoric and happy high. Definitely one of the better strains I've had.
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for RainDropDropTopImAidanGerberAndThisIsMyDankPot
Member since 2017
This is a strain I recently acquired and it definitely hit me with the indica part of it. Although it's mostly a head high, you can feel the relaxing effects of sativa streaming through your body as well. Only negatives I can give this strain would be the dry mouth and eyes but what strain doesn't n...
HungryRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for Skunkbunker
Member since 2013
When I bought this strain, I didn't have much faith in it. But once I smoked my first bowl of it, they high hit me at the strangest moment. The only time I reccomend smoking Grape Crush is after a long day of work. You will deserve it.
Sleepy
Lineage

Blueberry
Grape Krush
Purple Pantera
Afghani Krush
child

