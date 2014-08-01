ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Grape OX is a 90% indica strain bred by Rare Dankness, who crossed Grape Ape with the OX to achieve this potent, purple-hued variety. Its aroma is a sweet blend of grape and blueberry, flavors best captured between 60 and 65 days into Grape OX’s indoor flowering cycle. Grape OX took 3rd place in the indica category of High Times’ 2014 Michigan Medical Cannabis Cup.

leafyeagle
Member since 2014
I've been a heavy daily smoker for about 7 months ( I treat PTSD and back disc pain with it), I'd been in a bit of a high slump, and wasn't getting the euphoria hardly at all anymore. Two bong hits of this and I literally put my head back and blasted off. It took me to a beautiful place Spiritua...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
mason.mills.92
Member since 2014
I grew 4 out of 12 they all popped. Had one girl. They were very short very Indica like leave and structure did not get over 4 feet but very thick stalks and had many bud sites at least with nutes I was using And it's has like it says a blueberry skunk on inhale and a sour like grape on exhale real...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeFocusedHappyHungry
jtowle928
Member since 2014
Amazing strain! Tastes sweet and has a very high THC percentage. Rated 3rd best strain in 2014 in the High Times magazine!!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
SG70sman
Member since 2015
Best in class indica, 17 a gram ( steep) but this has given me the best body high ever. Highly recommended for any sort of athletic pain / strain Moderate dose: Powerful, intense, the body high with this one is next level. Charges your body like an angry ox, suddenly hitting you with an extreme bod...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepyTingly
herbanlegendz
Member since 2014
Hello I'm from herban Legendz we are the farmers responsible for popping the particular pheno of Grape OX that placed best indica at the cannabis cup we've been doing this a long time and this is by far some of the best herb we've ever seen let alone had the privilege to cultivate. You can try it to...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricUplifted
Lineage

Strain parent
Grape Ape
parent
Strain
Grape OX

User uploaded image of Grape OXUser uploaded image of Grape OXUser uploaded image of Grape OXUser uploaded image of Grape OXUser uploaded image of Grape OXUser uploaded image of Grape OXUser uploaded image of Grape OX
