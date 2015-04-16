Grapefruit reviews
Grapefruit strain effects
Reported by 619 real people like you
Grapefruit strain flavors
Grapefruit strain helps with
- 34% of people say it helps with Stress
- 29% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
P........a
April 16, 2015
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
I had obtained Grapefruit from my provider due to them not having my usual strains in stock a few months back. Their lineup is all outstanding, so I was more than content trying something new. Upon getting home and opening the bag, I was overwhelmed with a strong, bitter citrus aroma that was obviously the cause for it's name. Mouthwatering and almost beckons you to bring your nose closer again for multiple whiffs. Visually, this sample was beautiful. Outstanding trichome production, nice sized & dense nug structure, with shades of green, royal purple, pastel yellow, & burnt orange pistils. The flavor brought with it the same bitter citrus from the scent that was sweet/tart, again, reminiscent of real grapefruit. The effects were extremely sativa with a powerful head change, boost of energy, uplifted mood, increased creativity, focus, and even encouraged me to talk-ramble far more than usual, lol. Overall, this strain is absolutely outstanding. I'm more of an indica guy personally, but this is an incredible strain for wake & bake early in the morning. Roll a joint at night so you can wake up at sunrise with it ready to go (preferably in the Spring as I did). I sat outside on my porch watching the sun come up with a cup of coffee, a cool & fresh breeze on my face, with the sun's glare glistening off the dew still resting on the grass. An absolutely beautiful experience that was greatly improved by the cannabis. I'm sure it would be great in many other situations, but that morning will be embedded within my memory for the rest of my life. I will be picking this strain up again in the Summer for my morning/day time smoke while out on the lake. If you find a well-grown example with the characteristics I listed, pick some up and use it in rotation with 1-2 other strains throughout the day. You'll be happy you did and excited every morning which is something that doesn't happen to me often! Pictures will be posted of the sample I consumed here on Leafly soon (nugs will be set on a bright blue background for quick reference). Enjoy!
P........l
April 25, 2016
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Grapefruit is a phenomenal strain for my PTSD. As a Marine veteran I hardly used cannabis pre enlistment, but after treating my ptsd related anxiety for years with alcohol I was desperate to find a change. The multiple meds the VA gave me took me on one of the worst emotional roller coaster rides of my life then I found the grapefruit strain. This strain proved stereotypes wrong. I could function without couch lock and was able to live more normally because the strain causes minimal anxiety. It's no good for night terrors because can interrupt sleeping schedules. But this strain can help when challenging, and processing both internal and external fears related to traumatic experiences. The strain heightens my sense of emotional sensitivity. And allows me to better understand my triggers and live with them. It my be too intense for vets new to cannabis and if so I would recommend mowie wowie. Similar but less intense.
P........h
August 22, 2012
This aromatic sativa has a citrusy taste and scent with a nice full yet energetic high. Light colas with more orange hairs than a Irish orphanage. Great for daytime hiking, biking, surfing, gardening, housecleaning, and goes good with morning coffee even as part of a daily nutritional breakfast.
c........h
March 5, 2014
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
In one word, Grapefruit could be described as HEADY. This wonderfully citrus-sweet Sativa has an palate that is very unique to the strain; I could easily pick it out in a blind taste-test. It leaves behind the taste of a sharp citrus fruit with hints of a sweet almost candy-like flavor. The yield was better than I had expected, with nice light green colas that were large in size, and nice and dense too. I recommend grapefruit for day time toking, as it provides an energetic, focused cerebral high that makes mundane tasks seem fun! It's great for both recreational and medical purposes, a very versatile strain. It is great for both my social anxiety and depression, almost better than benzodiazepines but with the great benefit of grapefruit being non-addictive and non-narcotic. It also helps to relax my tense lower back and shoulders so I have a much easier time sitting in my computer chair. All in all, you should definitely give this strain a try.
h........y
February 24, 2013
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
I absolutely love this strain. I suffer from debilatating anxiety. I have been staying away from sativas, scared for any extra energy. We had a vendor bring in a sample and I tried it before I did any research on the strain. I FELT AMAZING!! I wanted to dance!! I give this bud a 9 across the board, Taste, smell, effects....AWESOME!! I was shocked when I found out it was a pure Sativa...One of my new favorite strains. A few of my other favorites are Green Crack and Maui Waui!
E........n
July 27, 2012
Giggly
Happy
Uplifted
Dry eyes
A sweet hitting, citrusy and uplifting strain that gets you talking and induces a sociable, happy and giggly high. Won't put you to sleep, but helps a lot with pain or soreness. Can begin to make lighter smokers paranoid if you overdo it. A good wake and Bake smoke.
S........s
March 11, 2012
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Pleasant strain that didn't totally strip me of my mental faculties. Sedating, but didn't make me lethargic. Felt a general sense of well-being. Suppressed my nausea and made me a little hungry (so the tug to eat is there, but not overwhelming). Overall, pretty decent.
G........5
August 11, 2015
Energetic
Euphoric
Talkative
Heady! Very uplifting and energetic. Might be a little strong for people who do not smoke daily. Great work strain for the grind if you can handle it. Smells just like a yellow grapefruit, amazingly similar. Taste kinda sour but also sweet at the same time. Very tasty. I'm literally going back for more as soon as I'm done with this review!!!