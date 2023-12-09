Guava IX is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Stardawg and Guava. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Guava IX is a potent and delicious strain that combines the rich chocolatey aroma of Guava with the legendary strength of Stardawg. Guava IX is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Guava IX effects include feeling euphoric, relaxed, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Guava IX when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and pain. Bred by Nature’s Heritage, Guava IX features flavors like chocolate, earthy, and sweet. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Guava IX typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Guava IX is a rare and exclusive strain that can be hard to find, but is well worth the search. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Guava IX, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.