High Octane OG is a powerful indica known for its classic fuel-forward terpene profile and deeply relaxing effects. This cultivar comes from the legendary Chemdawg × Lemon Thai × Hindu Kush lineage, combining sharp citrus brightness with heavy OG gas and earthy spice. The aroma is loud and pungent, delivering sour lemon zest layered over diesel fuel and herbal kush undertones. On the palate, High Octane OG offers a bold mix of citrus, sour gas, and earthy spice that lingers after each inhale. The high typically begins with a euphoric mental lift that quickly settles into a heavy, soothing body relaxation, making it a strong choice for unwinding in the evening or after a long day. With its intense terpene profile and high potency, High Octane OG is a favorite among fans of classic gassy OG strains. If you’ve tried High Octane OG, leave a review and let others know what you think!