Holy Grail

Hybrid
Picture of Holy Grail
stock photo similar to holy grail
THC 20%CBG 1%Myrcene

Holy Grail effects are mostly energizing.

Holy Grail potency is higher than average.

no flavors reported yet
top effect
tingly

Holy Grail is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Holy Grail - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

Holy Grail effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
7 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
28% of people report feeling relaxed
Tingly
28% of people report feeling tingly
Uplifted
28% of people report feeling uplifted
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
Fatigue
14% of people say it helps with fatigue
Inflammation
14% of people say it helps with inflammation

