Humboldt Snow is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Humboldt and Snow White. This strain is approximately 30% sativa and 70% indica. Humboldt Snow is celebrated for its frosty appearance and calming effects that are cherished by cannabis enthusiasts. Humboldt Snow typically boasts a THC content ranging from 18% to 24%, making it a versatile choice suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers often describe the effects of Humboldt Snow as providing relaxation, euphoria, and relief from stress. Medical marijuana patients frequently turn to Humboldt Snow to alleviate symptoms associated with chronic pain, insomnia, and anxiety. Bred by Purple Caper, this strain features flavors reminiscent of earthy pine, sweet citrus, and subtle herbal notes. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Humboldt Snow typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram. Its visually appealing buds and therapeutic effects make it a popular option among cannabis aficionados. If you've had the pleasure of experiencing Humboldt Snow, we'd love to hear about your thoughts and experiences. Please consider leaving a strain review to share your insights.