Sativa

Incredible Hulk

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 94 reviews

Incredible Hulk

Incredible Hulk is a sativa strain that harnesses the active and stimulating effects of its parent strains, Green Crack and Jack Herer. Creativity and social energy get a boost while blueberry, pineapple, and earthy flavors overwhelm the palate. This high-energy sativa is preferred as a daytime remedy for minor aches and pains.

Effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

432 reported effects from 66 people
Energetic 59%
Euphoric 54%
Uplifted 53%
Happy 50%
Focused 43%
Dry mouth 25%
Dry eyes 12%
Dizzy 7%
Anxious 6%
Headache 4%

Reviews

94

Avatar for TheBigGreenGiant
Member since 2015
Man this strain is chronic! Smoke this and it instantly hits you like a brick wall! Got hold of a sample so didn't have too much and ended up sharing one joints worth between 3 of us - and it's a good job too. Fried the lot of us and safe to assume you don't need much of this to feel the full effect...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Euphoric
Avatar for jolandi
Member since 2017
I experienced the most intense happiness and deepest sadness all at once and I loved every moment of it! my mind was alert the whole time, me and my husband had the best bonding experience last night on this stuff. We chattered, and shared so much about ourselves and each other. I must say, I love t...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for absentia887
Member since 2016
Very tasty, high energy strain. Perfect morning smoke to get your day started and the creative juices flowing, but smoke any more than a bowl and it hits you like a train with an incredibly strong cerebral high. Oh and have some snacks ready because this shit is guaranteed to give you some extreme m...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for Marco1jeff
Member since 2016
Nice sativa made me cough, nice high very upbeat also sex was amazing
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoric
Avatar for HazeRage
Member since 2011
Very dank, trich covered exotic sativa buds. Amazing smell and flavor both on inhale and exhale.. The buds themselves smell like rotten fruit and dank. Amazing strain tested at 20% thc and .33 % cbd which is high... Amazing strain bought legally in Washington state, the company, "Spark" that grows i...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricGiggly
Lineage

First strain parent
Green Crack
parent
Second strain parent
Jack Herer
parent
Strain
Incredible Hulk

Photos

User uploaded image of Incredible HulkUser uploaded image of Incredible HulkUser uploaded image of Incredible HulkUser uploaded image of Incredible HulkUser uploaded image of Incredible HulkUser uploaded image of Incredible HulkUser uploaded image of Incredible Hulk
