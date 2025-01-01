stock photo similar to Jack of Diamonds
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
Jack of Diamonds
write a review
Jack of Diamonds is a hybrid weed strain bred by Connected Cannabis and made from a genetic cross of Jack Herer x Biscotti. It has sweet, sharp and peppery terps with a blend of energizing and talkative effects. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Jack of Diamonds, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Jack of DiamondsOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Jack of Diamonds products near you
Similar to Jack of Diamonds near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—