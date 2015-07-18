ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for Lovelyone2824
Member since 2019
The effects of this strain are relaxing, but it has a really nutty flavor.
Avatar for JuiceMan08
Member since 2019
I was CRUCIFIED, good body high.
Avatar for Bananakush44
Member since 2018
very beautiful euphoric high
Avatar for Arizontnightmare
Member since 2018
I do like this strain a lot! Upon smoking it you feel relaxed. A little euphoric. Be careful standing up because you may feel dizzy! After you calm down, your happy and relaxed! My husband and I went shopping at Ross and it was a lot of fun. Everything seems vivid, and fun. It also keeps you calm. M...
Avatar for Jimmytongo
Member since 2018
Great flavor great effect very uplifted, i love thus strain
Avatar for gabsworth
Member since 2017
this is my favorite and I am usually an indica only type of smoker. I love to smoke this when i wake up and when i’m about to go out because it puts me in the best mood ever without feeling anxious or racey and can keep me up and hyped.
Avatar for LaurasWorld420
Member since 2017
I found JESUS here waiting for the growers to be hooked up w/ JESUS OG-together they can be proud parents of a new hybrid stain called "Bigger than Jesus OG" or "2nd Coming of Jesus". I Love Jesus +Jesus OG would love to meet their offspring if /when the growers can hook them up for new Hybrid crea...
Avatar for Antwon21
Member since 2017
Loved the smell and taste, most definitely a strain I’d smoke again.
