I do like this strain a lot! Upon smoking it you feel relaxed. A little euphoric. Be careful standing up because you may feel dizzy! After you calm down, your happy and relaxed! My husband and I went shopping at Ross and it was a lot of fun. Everything seems vivid, and fun. It also keeps you calm. M...
this is my favorite and I am usually an indica only type of smoker. I love to smoke this when i wake up and when i’m about to go out because it puts me in the best mood ever without feeling anxious or racey and can keep me up and hyped.
I found JESUS here waiting for the growers to be hooked up w/ JESUS OG-together they can be proud parents of a new hybrid stain called "Bigger than Jesus OG" or "2nd Coming of Jesus".
I Love Jesus +Jesus OG would love to meet their offspring if /when the growers can hook them up for new Hybrid crea...