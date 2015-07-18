Jesus, not to be confused with Jesus OG, is a Seattle staple grown by Solstice. This hybrid is a cross between White Widow and Blue Dynamite, a combination that gives rise to pungent, resin-loaded buds that smell of sweet lemon and herbs. Its cerebrally-focused effects give way to happy moods and outbursts of giggles, with soothing full-body relaxation trailing close behind.
Jesus
Show all
write a review
Member since 2014
Member since 2014
Member since 2014
Member since 2016
Member since 2015
search by similar
Show all