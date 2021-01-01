Loading…

Jungle Mints reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Jungle Mints.

Jungle Mints effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
Sleepy
20% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
20% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
20% of people report feeling happy

Jungle Mints reported flavors

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about flavors:
Earthy
20% of people taste the flavor earthy
Ammonia
0% of people taste the flavor ammonia
Apple
0% of people taste the flavor apple

ReviewsNo Reviews

