Jungle Mints

Hybrid
Picture of Jungle Mints
stock photo similar to jungle mints
THC 21%CBD Caryophyllene

Jungle Mints effects are mostly calming.

Jungle Mints potency is higher than average.

flavor & aroma
earthy
top effect
sleepy

Jungle Mints is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Jungle Mints - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

Jungle Mints effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
Euphoric
20% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
20% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
20% of people report feeling sleepy

Jungle Mints reported flavors

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about flavors:
Earthy
20% of people taste the flavor earthy
Ammonia
0% of people taste the flavor ammonia
Apple
0% of people taste the flavor apple

Jungle Mints reviews7

write a review
Similar to Jungle Mints

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
