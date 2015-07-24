ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Ken’s Kush is a potent hybrid cannabis strain bred by Ken Estes that crosses his famous Granddaddy Purple with the equally esteemed OG Kush and Sour Diesel. Together these parents pass on a flavor profile of sweet berries, sour skunk, and grassy earth. Dreamy relaxation pours over the mind and body, helping you feel serene without the sedation typically associated with heavy indica varieties.

Avatar for YesDarling
Member since 2015
I really like this strain, it is best of both worlds. I was recommended this strain by one of my favorite budtenders at The Green Room here in Detroit. I was more or less testing it out being that I got it as a free gram after buying a certain amount and so I always ask the budtender to give me thei...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for Marconoise
Member since 2016
Relaxing feel that makes you pretty horny, Giggly and mellow.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedFocusedGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for 420ragde
Member since 2016
nice sour pungent smell, buds were dense & covered in crystals from head to toe. Nice real dark orange hairs, flower was dark green with shades of purple. when smoked tends to creep up on you, but when it does oh boy. Gets rid of pain, more of a aphrodisiac. made me and my girlfriend horny as fuck. ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for Coldwhitewizard
Member since 2017
Currently growing this. Most interesting of the 20 or so strains I've done over the years, incredible - basically whatever you do to this plant you're going to end up with decent dense very potent nugs of kush. They get tall and unruly, branch and tangle but the internode spacing is so perfect that ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyHungry
Avatar for upson420
Member since 2015
This strain is great if you need that extra bit of motivation to clean or anything like that. The taste is good. Very happy with this strain.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedUplifted
Lineage

First strain parent
Granddaddy Purple
parent
Second strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
Ken's Kush

New Strains Alert: Pearl Scout Cookies, Jenny Kush, NightFire OG, Ken’s Kush and More

