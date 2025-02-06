Keyser Soze
aka Keyser Soze OG
Keyser Soze is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between OG Kush and an unknown strain. This strain is 90% indica and 10% sativa. Keyser Soze is a Midwest native that is shrouded in a bit of mystery, but is often the new favorite of all who taste it. Keyser Soze is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a potent high. Leafly customers tell us Keyser Soze effects include feeling creative, euphoric, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Keyser Soze when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and pain. Bred by binske, Keyser Soze features flavors like citrus, basil, hops, cinnamon, and lavender. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, which is often associated with a citrus aroma and mood-enhancing effects. The average price of Keyser Soze typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. Keyser Soze is a rare and exclusive strain from Cresco Labs, a cannabis company that focuses on organic and sustainable cultivation practices. It has a sweet and fruity aroma with hints of berry, lavender, and tar. The flavor is earthy, doughy, and floral, reminiscent of fresh-baked cookies. Keyser Soze is a beautiful strain with tight dense buds covered in frosty trichomes. It produces a balanced high that is both uplifting and calming, perfect for any time of the day. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Keyser Soze, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.
