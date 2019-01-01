Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
KO Kush from Heavyweight Seeds is a cross of Afghani, Hash Plant, and Northern Lights. The smoke is thick and potent with a spicy fuel and pine flavor, making it a tasty must-try for any kush lovers. The high can be very heavy and may drop you into a deep state of relaxation. Give KO Kush a try if it’s bedtime and you need help winding down.