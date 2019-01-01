ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. KO Kush
  • Leafly flower of KO Kush

Hybrid

KO Kush

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 6 products tested with lab partners.

KO Kush

KO Kush from Heavyweight Seeds is a cross of Afghani, Hash Plant, and Northern Lights. The smoke is thick and potent with a spicy fuel and pine flavor, making it a tasty must-try for any kush lovers. The high can be very heavy and may drop you into a deep state of relaxation. Give KO Kush a try if it’s bedtime and you need help winding down.

Reviews

No Reviews

No reviews yet.
write a review

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Chernobyl
Chernobyl
More popularLeafly flower for Purple Diesel
Purple Diesel
More popularLeafly flower for Alaskan Thunder Fuck
Alaskan Thunder Fuck
More popularLeafly flower for Cheese Quake
Cheese Quake
More popularLeafly flower for Blueberry
Blueberry
More popularLeafly flower for Thai
Thai
More popularLeafly flower for Alien Dawg
Alien Dawg
More popularLeafly flower for FPOG
FPOG
More popular
search by similar

Lineage

First strain parent
Hash Plant
parent
Second strain parent
Afghani
parent
Strain
KO Kush