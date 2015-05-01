Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
It a nice strain, packed a bowl in my bong just to taste it and try it out, very good i was at a steady nice chill high for a good 2 and a half hours before i need to smoke a few more bowls and after the next bowls I was pretty lit, I am going back to this bud the next time I was some tree