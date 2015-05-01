ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for dukekeaton
Member since 2019
Amazing. Very Euphoric as well as a very chill high. Makes you sink into your seat as if it were codeine. Highly reccomended!
ArousedCreativeEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for MadanYvon
Member since 2018
This is one of my most complex highs. Very blissful, sensual, happy, and calming all at once. It also makes sexy times so much more intense. Love this strain.
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricGiggly
Avatar for Stinkypete9595
Member since 2019
I enjoyed the high with this one . there's more to my experience but I'm too high to type It out . all I gotta say is it's worth a try .
Sleepy
Avatar for GiveAShit
Member since 2018
One of my favs!
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for JustAPlant
Member since 2018
Delightful bliss. Nearly perfect!
Avatar for Mr.Green79
Member since 2017
My wife and I smoked a pre roll from a dispensary and we didn't move for a long time lol.
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for DayGlowKid
Member since 2015
honestly the name says it all a it will you for the ride of your life but its not perfect still a very relaxing and chill high
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for snicatnite
Member since 2015
It a nice strain, packed a bowl in my bong just to taste it and try it out, very good i was at a steady nice chill high for a good 2 and a half hours before i need to smoke a few more bowls and after the next bowls I was pretty lit, I am going back to this bud the next time I was some tree
HungryRelaxedSleepyUplifted