Lamborghini, or just Lambo, is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain that combines the upbeat, high-energy Lamb’s Bread with the relaxing and blissful qualities of Holy Grail Kush. This strain inherits a complex flavor profile that begins with a sharp piney inhale and ends with a sour lime exhale. Its large buds bloom with a sticky coat of crystal trichomes in a show of Lambo’s potency.

Avatar for snicatnite
Member since 2015
It a nice strain, packed a bowl in my bong just to taste it and try it out, very good i was at a steady nice chill high for a good 2 and a half hours before i need to smoke a few more bowls and after the next bowls I was pretty lit, I am going back to this bud the next time I was some tree
HungryRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for GiveAShit
Member since 2018
One of my favs!
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for SkyHigh4Lyfe
Member since 2015
Real good strain if you have high tolerance. The guy I got it from told me there weren't reviews so I just put a little in my pipe to test it and ive been high up for 3 hours now. Strong shit right here. This is the sticky icky i been lookin for
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for Mr.Green79
Member since 2017
My wife and I smoked a pre roll from a dispensary and we didn't move for a long time lol.
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for MadanYvon
Member since 2018
This is one of my most complex highs. Very blissful, sensual, happy, and calming all at once. It also makes sexy times so much more intense. Love this strain.
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricGiggly
Lamb's Bread
Holy Grail Kush
Lamborghini

