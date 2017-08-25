Las Vegas Purple Kush BX is a clone-only strain released in 2013 and has been described as Alphakronik Gene’s most potent indica. This backcross consists of Las Vegas Purple Kush and Sin City Kush genetics, creating a similar experience and aroma to Pre-98 Bubba Kush without the coffee smell and with a slightly sweeter aroma. This strain has been known to help with an array of ailments associated with physical pain and gastrointestinal issues.
