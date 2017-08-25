ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Las Vegas Purple Kush BX is a clone-only strain released in 2013 and has been described as Alphakronik Gene’s most potent indica. This backcross consists of Las Vegas Purple Kush and Sin City Kush genetics, creating a similar experience and aroma to Pre-98 Bubba Kush without the coffee smell and with a slightly sweeter aroma. This strain has been known to help with an array of ailments associated with physical pain and gastrointestinal issues.

Avatar for Missamanda367
Member since 2017
My experience with this strain was that it wowed me with its aroma, smoothness, intense purple, and jelly bean flavour. Hands down the best cannabis I've ever seen. The location mine came from was Vancouver Island, home of the finest cannabis lineages in Canada.
ArousedHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for bc7110
Member since 2014
Euphoric start to my buzz, beginning to yawn and feel tired. Extremely excellent chronic and hip pain relief then have me a ravenous case of the munchies. This high made me happy and feeling uplifted.
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for SOLID.cannabiz
Member since 2018
Love can’t describe how much I enjoy this flower! Great for micro dozen during the day! Happy as can be! Thank you to revolutionary clinic!!
Happy
Avatar for rowtober420
Member since 2017
Great heavy high. Will knock you out. THC percent is one the twenties!!! Great pain killer.
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for Space-Garden_77
Member since 2018
Easy strain for beginners and seasoned horticulturists to grow indoors. Plants worked very well with organic nutrients and LED grow lights. Easy to germinate from seed and also from cuttings.
CreativeEuphoricHappy
Lineage

Sin City Kush
Las Vegas Purple Kush BX