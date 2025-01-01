Lemon Melon is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Banana and Watermelon Zkittlez. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Known for its delightful fruity flavor and balanced effects, Lemon Melon is a favorite among cannabis enthusiasts. With a THC content that typically ranges from 18% to 22%, Lemon Melon is suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Its moderate to high potency offers a well-rounded and enjoyable experience. Leafly customers report that Lemon Melon induces feelings of relaxation, happiness, and a touch of euphoria. This strain is known for its ability to alleviate stress and boost mood, making it a favorite for unwinding and socializing. Medical marijuana patients often turn to Lemon Melon when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and chronic pain. Its balanced sativa and indica genetics offer therapeutic relief without excessive sedation. Bred by Dying Breed Seeds, Lemon Melon features flavors that combine the zesty brightness of lemon with the sweet and refreshing taste of watermelon, creating a unique and enjoyable taste profile. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, which contributes to its citrus aroma and potential mood-enhancing effects. The average price of Lemon Melon typically ranges from $12 to $18 per gram, making it an accessible option for those seeking a high-quality cannabis experience. Lemon Melon is a strain that combines the best of both sativa and indica worlds, making it a well-balanced choice for cannabis enthusiasts. If you've had the pleasure of consuming Lemon Melon, we encourage you to share your experiences and insights by leaving a strain review. Your feedback helps the cannabis community discover and appreciate the exceptional qualities of this distinct strain.