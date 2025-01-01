Lemon Penetration is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Lemon Diesel and Snow Lotus. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica, offering a harmonious blend of effects that awaken the senses and soothe the body. Lemon Penetration derives its name from its citrusy burst of flavors and penetrating effects. With an average THC content of 20-24%, this strain caters to both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers report that Lemon Penetration's effects include feeling euphoric, relaxed, and energetic, making it an ideal choice for enhancing mood, reducing stress, and boosting creativity. Medical marijuana patients often choose Lemon Penetration when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, anxiety, and chronic pain. Its well-rounded effects can provide therapeutic relief without overwhelming sedation. Bred by Bodhi Seeds, Lemon Penetration features flavors like lemon, blueberry, and earthy notes, creating a delightful and multi-layered taste profile. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, contributing to its citrusy aroma and uplifting properties. The average price of Lemon Penetration typically ranges from $12-$16 per gram, reflecting its quality and popularity among consumers. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lemon Penetration, please share your experience by leaving a strain review.