Hybrid

Lemonder is a body-heavy hybrid with an outstanding aroma. This strain is a cross of Lavender, Super Lemon Haze, and OG Kush, and offers alert mental clarity and relaxing physical effects. The buds glitter with trichomes and are tangled in orange/bronze hairs. Its aroma smells like lemon peel, pine needles, and a sprinkling of earthy spice. Enjoy Lemonder throughout the day as its effects are manageable and won’t pull too firmly toward stimulation or relaxation. Expect smile-inducing euphoria and a calming, carefree body buzz. 

Avatar for dragon67
Member since 2016
smooth, mellow, relaxed high without losing consciousness! Smell and flavor are delightful and inviting.
Avatar for Merrill420
Member since 2016
Smell is like pledge and pinesol, but softer and with a hint of that dank from the o.g. Hits incredibly smooth with a mild aftertaste similar to the smell. All in all a great example of this strain grown by Seattle's Private Reserve!
Avatar for StukaFox
Member since 2015
T'was the night before Christmas / And I wanna get stoned / 'cept I'm all outta greenbud / you could say I was boned! Then I heard a sound / and it got me all a-tingle / it was that jolly old man / Motherfucking Kris Kringle! Santy Claus brought me / a sack fulla dank / "Lemonder," he called it / a...
Avatar for ReginaldWrigby
Member since 2016
Most recent batch at Diego Pellicer had a Terp Total of 4.85%.. This strain is starting to creep into my top 5, just like the high 15 minutes after a nice bong rip. Nothing comes close if you're looking for a bud that smells lemony or citrusy and tastes just the same... Get the word out, this strain...
Avatar for melanie54
Member since 2016
I love this strain. smoke it once and you're hooked this flys out of my shop, super sticky, super creeper weed. I will always buy this when we get it lavender with og kush
Lineage

First strain parent
Lavender
parent
Second strain parent
Super Lemon Haze
parent
Strain
