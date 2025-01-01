Lilac Runtz Cake is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Lilac Diesel and Runtz Cake. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica, offering a balanced combination of effects and flavors that cater to a wide range of cannabis enthusiasts. Lilac Runtz Cake typically boasts a moderate to high THC content, often averaging around 22%. This potency makes it a suitable choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers seeking a well-rounded and enjoyable experience. Leafly customers report that Lilac Runtz Cake's effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and uplifted. This strain is known for its mood-enhancing properties, providing a sense of calm and happiness. Medical marijuana patients often choose Lilac Runtz Cake when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and pain. Its balanced sativa and indica genetics offer therapeutic relief without excessive sedation, making it versatile for addressing various conditions. Bred by Purple Caper, Lilac Runtz Cake features flavors like sweet, fruity, and a hint of grape, characteristic of its Grape Runtz lineage. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, contributing to its fruity and earthy aroma. The average price of Lilac Runtz Cake typically ranges from $12 to $18 per gram, making it an accessible option for those looking for a flavorful and enjoyable cannabis experience. Lilac Runtz Cake is a well-balanced hybrid strain known for its delightful flavor profile and versatile effects. If you've had the opportunity to try Lilac Runtz Cake, we invite you to share your experience by leaving a strain review.