Love Affair strain effects
Love Affair strain helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 18% of people say it helps with Pain
M........s
April 27, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
I had to replace my Jasmine Thai shatter after an HVAC "event" last weekend that caused my shatter to change consistencies. I do love a clean shatter, and the budtender DID make sure I knew about the storage requirements before I left the dispensary. I did NOT count on my house being over 76 degrees during mother nature's last hot flash, and since they were out of the Jasmine Thai, I decided to give this strain a try because of the lovely terpenes of Nerolidol, Caryophyllene, and Limonene. Top that with a 420 sale and I walked out the door with a new Puffco XL to enjoy it in. At the end of the day, it's the perfect strain to wind down without getting couch locked in front of a crime drama. Was able to complete my evening "to do" list with a smile on my face and experienced a deep, relaxing sleep that night. Definitely recommend Love Affair Shatter to anyone who needs to relax, but still get tasks done on the home front.
d........4
April 19, 2022
Energetic
Happy
It had a nice mellow high that allowed me to relax for the evening. This strain name me feel like I could do stuff.... if I wanted to, but also let me relax. Did help releive my pain a little. I will say that even though I am a seasoned smoker, almost all strains make me tired.
D........1
April 20, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
Great quick relief bud! helped great with relaxing and going to sleep
j........5
July 9, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Talkative
So this is my utmost favorite strain that i can get here at my job. I love the taste, its mild sweetness is like that of a marshmallow and comes with slight peppery and earthy tones. When I smoke this I get this really nice relaxed feel through the body following up with euphoric and uplifting effects. The more I smoked , the more giddy and bubbly i felt. With all these positive effects going on it really seemed like I had a higher sense of well-being. I felt cleansed mentally and could socialize more with really anyone if I wanted. Anyone can smoke this from novices to veterans. Fun Facts: 1) Love affair could be used as an aphrodisiac 2) Could be seen as a “smart drug” based on 2/3 of its terpenes that are nootropics - Limonene and Caryophyllene . Nootropics are also known to be cognition enhancers or memory enhancers
t........5
November 24, 2022
Aroused
Energetic
Euphoric
Hungry
I think this strain is a mood enhancer no matter how you feel. If you feel like napping, it will give you amazing sleep. However, if you feel like socializing or hanging at a gathering, it will only make that better as well. Overall, helps me a large amount with restlessness and anxiety, and can turn a stressful day into a euphoric one.
L........4
August 29, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Got this in flower and it’s so chill. Definitely takes you away from the stuff in your head weighing you down.
M........e
May 7, 2022
Euphoric
Sleepy
Dizzy
So typically here in Connecticut it’s the Sativarin LM and I have used it since the start of my time on the medical in flower, pax pod and pre roll. But the batch of concentrate I got doesn’t at all seem like Love Affair… it smells like how Indicol H smells… I smell no signs ot Sativarin LM at all In this batch and Usually I love this strain it’s super relaxing and upLifting and that glue lineage assures ur gonna relax . But anyone else had this experience? Check out Smoke with Me in Ct on YouTube for this and other Connecticut Reviews
H........2
May 19, 2022
Yessss💋. I buy this every chance I get! It’s a smooth, woodsy, smoke that brings your mind to zen- whatever that reps to you! There is some buzzing in upper cervical area of my spine, where I have constant and chronic pain.