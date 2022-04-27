Love Affair
Love Affair is a indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gorilla Glue #4 and Alien Rock Candy. Love Affair is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Love Affair’s effects include feeling sleepy, relaxed, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Love Affair when dealing with symptoms associated with inflammation, insomnia, and lack of appetite. Bred by Proper Cannabis, Love Affair features flavors like lavender, pepper and lemon. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Love Affair typically ranges from $25-$60. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Love Affair, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Love Affair strain effects
Love Affair strain helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 18% of people say it helps with Pain
