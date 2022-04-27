I had to replace my Jasmine Thai shatter after an HVAC "event" last weekend that caused my shatter to change consistencies. I do love a clean shatter, and the budtender DID make sure I knew about the storage requirements before I left the dispensary. I did NOT count on my house being over 76 degrees during mother nature's last hot flash, and since they were out of the Jasmine Thai, I decided to give this strain a try because of the lovely terpenes of Nerolidol, Caryophyllene, and Limonene. Top that with a 420 sale and I walked out the door with a new Puffco XL to enjoy it in. At the end of the day, it's the perfect strain to wind down without getting couch locked in front of a crime drama. Was able to complete my evening "to do" list with a smile on my face and experienced a deep, relaxing sleep that night. Definitely recommend Love Affair Shatter to anyone who needs to relax, but still get tasks done on the home front.