Hybrid

4.3 24 reviews

Mad Dawg

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 3 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 24 reviews

Mad Dawg

Mad Dog is a hybrid strain that delivers euphoric relaxation and a subtle, uplifting jolt of cerebral energy. It has an earthy pine aroma with sweet, minty undertones.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

17 people reported 104 effects
Happy 64%
Euphoric 58%
Relaxed 58%
Uplifted 41%
Creative 35%
Stress 47%
Depression 23%
Insomnia 23%
Pain 17%
Headaches 11%
Dry mouth 23%
Dry eyes 17%
Headache 11%
Anxious 5%

Reviews

24

more reviews
write a review

Photos

more photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Lemon Alien Dawg
parent
Second strain parent
Starfighter
parent
Strain
Mad Dawg

