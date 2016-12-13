Magic Beans OG is a sticky indica strain with heavy, relaxing effects. Known for its weighted sensation on the body and earthy, sweet aroma, Magic Beans OG is a soothing strain with a gentle, herbaceous palate. Enjoy this indica to combat insomnia, stimulate appetite, and to help manage pain. Magic Beans OG’s sedative qualities make it a perfect nightcap and a must-have for indica enthusiasts.
