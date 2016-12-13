ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Magic Beans OG
Indica

Magic Beans OG is a sticky indica strain with heavy, relaxing effects. Known for its weighted sensation on the body and earthy, sweet aroma, Magic Beans OG is a soothing strain with a gentle, herbaceous palate. Enjoy this indica to combat insomnia, stimulate appetite, and to help manage pain. Magic Beans OG’s sedative qualities make it a perfect nightcap and a must-have for indica enthusiasts.  

9

Avatar for surfingramps
Member since 2016
😉 Nighty night! 😉
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for ErbNLeaf
Member since 2016
By the end of the joint I renamed myself jack and made friends with some giants. Defiantly a great strain of weed. I give it 5 stars bc it lives up to its name magic.
CreativeHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Lisag33
Member since 2019
This is the best strain ever! Such a good tingly body high. Definitely fun to smoke with your partner. I can’t find it anywhere anymore though. So sad 😫
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for Gizmongor
Member since 2017
By far one of the bes strains of indica out there.. I give this flower 5 stars for multiple reasons... First and foremost is this flower is good for anxiety..... I have it bad and just a few puffs on magic beans and I am fine... Also the high is very euphoric and mellow... The type of bud you smoke ...
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Mawsoc
Member since 2017
Probably my favorite strain of bud.
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
