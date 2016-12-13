ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for Lisag33
Member since 2019
This is the best strain ever! Such a good tingly body high. Definitely fun to smoke with your partner. I can’t find it anywhere anymore though. So sad 😫
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for Mawsoc
Member since 2017
Probably my favorite strain of bud.
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Gizmongor
Member since 2017
By far one of the bes strains of indica out there.. I give this flower 5 stars for multiple reasons... First and foremost is this flower is good for anxiety..... I have it bad and just a few puffs on magic beans and I am fine... Also the high is very euphoric and mellow... The type of bud you smoke ...
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Mxsq2
Member since 2016
Kept me awake and NOT euphoric. Constant stream of negative thoughts. Maybe that's how the pain in my body was transferred. Everything I didn't want.
Avatar for oberlit.ohio
Member since 2016
Just smoked a preroll of this and my mood instantly elevated! It doesn't make me as sluggish as other indicas, which I like. 10/10
EuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for Moto_Joe
Member since 2015
I agree with everything said about Magic Beans. It's was told at the dispensary this strain was designed to NOT give the MUNCHES! Please post something some where on Leafly if you know anything about the munchie removal from Magic Beans.
Avatar for ray2363
Member since 2016
Wow. This strain is unbelievable... I just smoked two blunts with this and I don't know how I'm managing to write this... I'm literally laying upside down on my couch lol. You know what's crazy? Nobody can ever REALLY know what colors look like exactly. There's no way to see something through anothe...
Avatar for ErbNLeaf
Member since 2016
By the end of the joint I renamed myself jack and made friends with some giants. Defiantly a great strain of weed. I give it 5 stars bc it lives up to its name magic.
CreativeHappyRelaxedSleepy