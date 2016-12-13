Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By far one of the bes strains of indica out there.. I give this flower 5 stars for multiple reasons... First and foremost is this flower is good for anxiety..... I have it bad and just a few puffs on magic beans and I am fine... Also the high is very euphoric and mellow... The type of bud you smoke ...
I agree with everything said about Magic Beans. It's was told at the dispensary this strain was designed to NOT give the MUNCHES!
Please post something some where on Leafly if you know anything about the munchie removal from Magic Beans.
Wow. This strain is unbelievable... I just smoked two blunts with this and I don't know how I'm managing to write this... I'm literally laying upside down on my couch lol. You know what's crazy? Nobody can ever REALLY know what colors look like exactly. There's no way to see something through anothe...