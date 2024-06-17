stock photo similar to Mango Biche
Mango Biche
Mango Biche is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Colombian and Brazilian. This strain is 70% sativa and 30% indica. Mango Biche is 17.5% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Mango Biche typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Mango Biche’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mango Biche, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Mango Biche strain effects
Mango Biche strain reviews
June 17, 2024
2 days ago
