I bred this with Banana Kush to get a heavier anti-nausea effect. Named it Mangnana, one of the best medical strains I've ever used. Mango Biche Doesn't taste great tbh but it is like hard hitting and comes on immediately. One of those that you can forget to finish your joint. I revegged and crossed this. Got the seeds directly from Columbia. A really great effect if you have the real thing and it's grown properly it's one of those effects that remind you of that Mexican sativa we had in the US for a long time from brick but strong like the first time you smoked effect. You notice the grass and trees and the wind and all that but def not up to par for modern terpy goodness so really amazing in a cross.