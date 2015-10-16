ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Purple Martian Kush is an indica-dominant cross between Purple Kush, Blackberry Kush, and Martian Mean Green. Its fluffy buds burst with fruity and berry aromas when broken apart, welcoming you to indulge in the euphoria Purple Martian Kush has to offer. Beginning in the head and radiating out to the rest of the body, this indica’s relaxing, blissful effects leave no muscles untouched.

Avatar for MilahB
Member since 2016
I just smoke this wake and bake and this shit was really good the smell the taste and everything the highlight said was delivered head high that travels down your body relaxing each and every muscle felt soooo good i wouldnt smoke this on the wake up tho this a be my nighttime bud to cuddle with lol...
CreativeEuphoricFocusedRelaxedTingly
Avatar for TheLifePDX
Member since 2015
I absolutely love this strain! It definitely is a full on, Mike Tyson strength Indica. It tastes like grapes and has a slight berry flavor. Testing at 24℅, it definitely took the pain away and left some room for excitement as well! Perfect strain all around!
ArousedEuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Shindou
Member since 2015
Love this strain, best tasting I have had yet. Works perfectly for my digestive and pain issues, allows me to sleep well and doesn't hit me with the munchies too bad. The flavor is a bit of an oddity, inhale is typical weed taste with a slight grape-berry note. Exhale is that grape-berry note full ...
HappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for ThundercatsRGO
Member since 2016
I've never felt more relaxed or mellow. Nothing can kill my vibe.
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for GnarKill93
Member since 2017
I absolutely love this stuff, when I first got back into buds this is what I started with and it was amazing, definitely remembered what I was missing! Very great tasty, pungent and just stoney bomb leaf lol
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Lineage

First strain parent
Martian Mean Green
parent
Second strain parent
Blackberry Kush
parent
Strain
Purple Martian Kush

