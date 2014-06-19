The secret of the Jedis may lie in this powerful plant. We can only assume that Master Jedi was created in the Galactic Republic, most likely as a cross between Master Kush and Jedi Kush. When growing, these younglings are bushy and generally high yielders. Once they flower at about 8 weeks, the buds will give off the distinctly musky aroma that kush strains are known for. These kush traits come through in the taste as well along with a lemony citrus aftertaste. The indica Force is strong with this one and it definitely promotes full body relaxation, so make sure you’re ready to begin your training. Master Jedi may also be a Jedi 41 backcross.