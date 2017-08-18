ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Mataro Blue
  4. Reviews

Mataro Blue reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Mataro Blue.

Avatar for Gdubdh21
Member since 2018
it's a great strain. I mixed it with chem dawg and loved it!! the mixture took away all my pain ( I have sciatic pain) and just let me mellow
Avatar for UYisme
Member since 2019
Two vape hits and it creeped. A little harsh but tasty, nonetheless. After 30 minutes in I was totally relaxed, knee pain had abated, was introspective. Then I fucked up and watched the latest news. I quickly realized I didn’t need all the negativity and turned off the TV. Went out to the garden to ...
Avatar for RepZen
Member since 2019
Often imitated.... never duplicated. This is one heavy hitter of a strain. Great taste a high like the first time you smoked that sticky icky. Growing it for the first time this year. the smell is next level and to look is out of this world! can't wait for harvest time!
CreativeRelaxed
Avatar for Phobos308
Member since 2019
Phenomenal relaxing properties without the typical pass out tendencies.
HappyHungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Fubarkari
Member since 2019
One of my absolute favorites to chill.
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for YungxHatori
Member since 2019
I went to a Jazz festival, I never dance in public, or at least it takes me a good 30 to an hour to get comfortable enough to dance a little bit. While I was on Matarò Blue I did not have a single worry about what people would think of me dancing. I just danced and that’s it. This strain made me rel...
EnergeticRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for steviegfunk
Member since 2016
Growing my first round of Mataro Blue. This has been a significantly easier strain to grow, hard to shock and seems to be resistive to bugs and rot. 2 weeks away from harvest and excited by the firmness of the quite large nugs and aroma!
