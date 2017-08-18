Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Two vape hits and it creeped. A little harsh but tasty, nonetheless. After 30 minutes in I was totally relaxed, knee pain had abated, was introspective. Then I fucked up and watched the latest news. I quickly realized I didn’t need all the negativity and turned off the TV. Went out to the garden to ...
Often imitated.... never duplicated. This is one heavy hitter of a strain. Great taste a high like the first time you smoked that sticky icky. Growing it for the first time this year. the smell is next level and to look is out of this world! can't wait for harvest time!
I went to a Jazz festival, I never dance in public, or at least it takes me a good 30 to an hour to get comfortable enough to dance a little bit. While I was on Matarò Blue I did not have a single worry about what people would think of me dancing. I just danced and that’s it. This strain made me rel...
Growing my first round of Mataro Blue.
This has been a significantly easier strain to grow, hard to shock and seems to be resistive to bugs and rot.
2 weeks away from harvest and excited by the firmness of the quite large nugs and aroma!