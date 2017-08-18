ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Mataro Blue by Kannabia Seeds is a rare three-way cross of Black Domina x Mazar I Sharif x Blue Monster. This strain is a stable, high yield producer on top of having flavorful, award-winning genetics. Its strong medicinal effects sedate and relax the consumer, helping to combat insomnia, chronic pain, and restlessness. Mataro Blue won 1st place rosin at the 2016 Lift Expo, Toronto, as well as 1st place medical indica at the 2012 Treating Yourself Expo, Toronto.  

Avatar for amilano420
Member since 2017
Fruity taste with a high that creeps on you and will leave you slumped and relaxed. Very dense nugs from the dispensary in Toronto.
ArousedEuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for bk709
Member since 2016
I'm unsure of the genetics. My shatter packaging has different ones listed than leafly - and though I tend to agree with leafly, it doesn't matter because this strain is awesome. It tastes of sweet citrus and a slightly kushy finish. the sativa components hit immediately and gradually fade away to ...
FocusedHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for CanadianBudBoy
Member since 2017
Mataro Blue has hints of berry when you fist smell the bud. Smokes very nicely, with an effect of relaxation and tingling in parts of the body. Great afternoon and nightime medicine. My cut ranges from an estimated 19-21% THC. Remember to keep some snacks on hand!
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedTingly
Avatar for shannon.turner.121772
Member since 2015
First off, this is one of my absolutely top favorites!!!!!! And Ive tried many strains from Cali, Seattle, Portland, Reno, Denver, and Maine. It smells sweet and delicious!!. She looks pretty too with big red hairs and white crystals everywhere. Its tastes smoothe and very good as well.
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for dereklovell
Member since 2017
Great Indica! Positive and chill but not lazy. Feeling high vibes. Downfall is headaches the next day....
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedTalkative
Lineage

Blue Monster
Mazar I Sharif
Mataro Blue

