Mataro Blue by Kannabia Seeds is a rare three-way cross of Black Domina x Mazar I Sharif x Blue Monster. This strain is a stable, high yield producer on top of having flavorful, award-winning genetics. Its strong medicinal effects sedate and relax the consumer, helping to combat insomnia, chronic pain, and restlessness. Mataro Blue won 1st place rosin at the 2016 Lift Expo, Toronto, as well as 1st place medical indica at the 2012 Treating Yourself Expo, Toronto.
Mataro Blue
Show all
write a review
Member since 2017
Member since 2016
Member since 2017
Member since 2015
Member since 2017
Mataro Blue