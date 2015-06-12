ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Maui Haole is a balanced hybrid that combines the sweet, tropical flavors of Maui Wowie with Romulan’s full-bodied relaxation. Bred by Pua Mana 1st Hawaiian Pakalōlō Seed Bank, Maui Haole takes powerful influence from the original Romulan Joe cut of Romulan. Its uplifting sativa influence stems from Maui Wowie genetics sourced from the Lower Nāhiku region of Hawaii. Haole is a Hawaiian term for a foreigner or someone that is not native to Hawaii, and Romulan is an alien race from the legendary sci-fi series Star Trek. Thus, the combination of the two leaves us with Maui Haole, or "Hawaiian Alien."

Reviews

11

Show all

Avatar for Spanish420
Member since 2014
Happy high ! relaxing.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for trial
Member since 2015
Fire good put me to sleep
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyTalkative
Avatar for 4Rare420Rx
Member since 2015
What a great hit of Hawaii. Sorry, the first day I brought it back from THC Arizona, I sparked it on sunny after noon and my whole day changed. It really was a great run/batch, you could pick up all the Rommie Joe back flavor and still brought in "maui style" almost falls into the maui wowie class...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappy
Avatar for PuaManaPakalolo
Member since 2015
Da Pua Mana Pakalōlō ʻOhana was very fortunate to aquire da original Joe Romulan Cut from a Honolulu attorney who will remain nameless wink emoticon Joe Romulan Cut is a #1 recommended medical strain on many review databases and for good reason! Couch lock can truly be defined by this ultra k...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Aloha808kine
Member since 2016
Maui Haole, also sometimes called “Hawaiian Alien,” is an evenly balanced hybrid (50% sativa/50% indica) strain created as a cross between the insanely popular Maui Wowie X Romulan strains. With a moderately high THC level between 15-17% and insanely well-balanced effects, Maui Haole is perfect for ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricRelaxedSleepy
more
reviews
Lineage

First strain parent
Romulan
parent
Second strain parent
Maui Wowie
parent
Strain
Maui Haole

