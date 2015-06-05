ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Maui Mango Diesel is a sativa-dominant hybrid of Maui Wowie and Brooklyn Mango bred by Pua Mana 1st Hawaiian Pakalōlō Seed Bank. The Maui Waui father was sourced from Lower Nāhiku Maui, while the mother is Dr. Underground’s Brooklyn Mango. Their combination results in a flavorful mix of sweet mango and tropical flavors that invigorate the senses and uplift your mood.

Avatar for whoreablexxxwoman
Member since 2016
I have 2 compression fractures in my back. I tried to take the muscle relaxers and narcotics I was prescribed, but as soon as I got this stuff it was completely non needed. this makes my pain drift away.. I've never experienced a "daytime high" until smoking this. rather than making me energetic and...
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for cdmoore812
Member since 2017
For this to be a sativa dominant hybrid, it sure does hit like an indica. The diesel and the sweet fruity taste is a great combination!!
Relaxed
Avatar for Flowcari
Member since 2018
Pretty damn good strain. From the first exhale, you immediately will taste the tropical notes of mango just like a smoothie. I absolutely love the taste of this strain, and man is it fruity. If you ever get the chance to consume this amazing herb, realize its awesomeness. You will notice that the hi...
CreativeEnergeticFocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Ankush22
Member since 2016
A great diesel that has a sweet flavour and aroma to it. The pull is real smooth and high that is quite euphoric.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for Serka
Member since 2016
Taste fruity. Real good high while being productive. Two thumbs up! Mahalo! Pakalolo brah!
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Brooklyn Mango
Maui Wowie
Maui Mango Diesel

